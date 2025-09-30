AdGlobal360 launches AI-driven consulting practice dXfactor

AdGlobal360 (AGL), a marketing technology company and member of Hakuhodo International, has launched dXfactor, a consulting practice aimed at supporting AI-driven digital transformation for enterprises.
Varun Seth has been appointed Managing Partner to lead the initiative. In this role, he is expected to oversee the development of dXfactor as a centre for integrating strategy, consumer insight, and technology enablement.
The practice is expected to provide end-to-end support across enterprise marketing, including go-to-market strategy, Martech architecture, paid media effectiveness, customer experience enhancement, and measurement frameworks designed to deliver measurable business results.
Speaking on his appointment and the launch, Varun Seth said, “Businesses today are at an inflexion point, where AI, data, and media intelligence are redefining how brands connect with customers. With dXfactor, our mission is to partner with organisations on this journey, guiding them through transformative strategies that deliver measurable business impact. I look forward to building this practice with AdGlobal360 and creating long-term value for our partners.”
Speaking on the launch, Rakesh Yadav, CEO, AdGlobal360, said, “Over the past decade, AdGlobal360 has been helping brands accelerate Digital & Marketing transformation through Data & Tech Driven Decision making. With dXfactor, we are moving to the next phase, an AI-first Martech consulting practice that will help businesses design for scale, speed, and superior customer experiences. We are excited to have Varun lead this charter.”