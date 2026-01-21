Aditya Sobti joins Only What’s Needed as Head of Brand and Content

Aditya Sobti has joined consumer brand Only What’s Needed as Head of Brand and Content, according to a post shared by him on LinkedIn.
“I’ve joined Only What's Needed as Head of Brand and Content,” Sobti wrote. “What excites me most is not just what we’re building, but who I’m building it with.
“I’ve always been extremely particular about the people I choose to work alongside. Chemistry, intent, and ambition matter more to me than titles or trajectories.”
Before joining Only What’s Needed, Sobti spent nearly five years at advertising agency Schbang, where he most recently served as Creative Director. During his tenure, he worked across multiple creative leadership roles and handled brand and content mandates for clients across consumer, entertainment and technology categories.
Earlier in his career, Sobti worked as Creative Lead on title marketing and brand campaigns for platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, contributing to promotional campaigns for films and series across Indian and international titles.
He has also held copywriting roles at Leo Burnett and MullenLowe Lintas Group, where he worked on brand communication and advertising campaigns across FMCG, media and digital brands.
Sobti brings nearly a decade of experience across advertising, content creation and brand storytelling to his new role.