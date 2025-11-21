Admatazz partners with BrandMusiq to integrate sonic identity in digital content

Admatazz has entered into a partnership with BrandMusiq to incorporate sonic branding into everyday digital content formats. BrandMusiq, known for coining the term MOGO or musical logo, has created sonic identities for brands including HDFC Bank, Air India Express, Zomato, Amazon Pay, Asian Paints, Kraft Heinz (Southeast Asia), Income Insurance (Singapore), Mastercard and 7 Up.
The agencies said the partnership aims to address a gap in how brands use sound across digital platforms. While many companies develop signature audio mnemonics for large campaigns, routine content often relies on stock music, limiting consistent recall in fast-moving digital environments.
Under the collaboration, the digital marketing agency will integrate the sonic branding agency's systems into its content workflows. The plan includes social-first sonic libraries for short-form formats, brand-experience sound libraries for offline environments, and evidence-led, distinctive sound assets with a scientific temper intended to improve recall and reduce dependence on generic audio.
Commenting on the partnership, Yash Chandiramani, founder and chief strategist at Admatazz, said, “This partnership bridges a critical gap in the way brands use sound. Evidence shows us that distinctiveness is built on consistent brand assets, and audio is one of the fastest to enter memory. By integrating BrandMusiq’s sonic intelligence with our digital-first content craft, we can help brands sound unmistakably themselves across every reel, ad and short-form format. This elevates daily content from being just consistent visually to being distinctive sonically as well.”
Rajeev Raja, Founder and Soundsmith at BrandMusiq, added, “We have spent years creating iconic sonic identities for India’s leading brands, but their true potential is realised only when they are applied consistently and at scale. Admatazz’s scientific approach to social and digital marketing and content formats makes them the ideal partner to take sonic branding beyond big films and into everyday ‘earpoints’. Together we aim to make the sonic identity a daily asset, not just a yearly exercise.”