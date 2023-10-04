Admatazz wins integrated marketing mandate for Musica School

Musica School partners with Admatazz. As part of the mandate, the agency will amplify the brand’s presence, build a community of music enthusiasts, and drive customer engagement across various social media channels.
Speaking on the account win, Samyaak Jain, Head of Client Relations and Business at Admatazz, said, “We are honored to be entrusted with the responsibility of promoting a brand that comes with decades of legacy attached to it. We’re truly excited to get the brand proposition across with focused, clutter-breaking digital communication that reinforces all the aspects in which Musica School distinguishes itself from the rest.”
Shweta Singh, the Managing Director of Musica School, "Our alliance with Admatazz is a pivotal step towards embracing the digital landscape in which our founder Mr. Gajendra Singh's vision thrives. With our decades of music industry expertise complemented by Admatazz's innovative social media strategies, we are confident that this partnership will enhance our brand visibility, establish our leadership in online music training, and ultimately unite a worldwide community of music aficionados."