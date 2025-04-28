Admatazz secures digital marketing mandate for Kelvinn

Admatazz, a Mumbai-based strategy-led marketing agency, has been awarded the digital-marketing mandate for Kelvinn, an autocare brand under the Elvi Group. The agency will be responsible for managing Kelvinn's social media platforms, influencer marketing, performance marketing, and campaign management, following a competitive multi-agency pitch.

Speaking on the account win, Yash Chandiramani, Founder and Chief Strategist at Admatazz, said, “Over the past eight years, Admatazz has built deep expertise in automotive and autocare marketing. We’ll apply that experience, grounded in audience insights and data-driven media planning, to help Kelvinn achieve its growth goals”.

Subodh Nair, DGM- National Retail Marketing, said "A cohesive digital strategy is essential to reach today’s autocare consumers. Partnering with an agency that understands our category and modern marketing gives us the clarity and focus we need to strengthen Kelvinn’s presence worldwide.”





