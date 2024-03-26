Admatazz bags the integrated social media and SEO mandate for Boss Appliances

Admatazz has bagged the integrated social media and SEO marketing mandate of Boss Appliances. The brand has partnered with the agency to strengthen its presence in the digital space.
As part of the mandate, the agency will handle the creative communications of the brand across social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn to elevate social presence along with boosting organic traffic.
Speaking on the account win, Yash Chandiramani, Founder and Chief Strategist at Admatazz, said, “We are glad to add Boss Appliances to our roster. As we grow as a company, we look to partner with brands who believe in our methods and approach, and we are glad Boss Appliances entrusted their digital presence duties to us. Our key aim is to strengthen the brand's digital presence by curating interesting content that can be made in this category and increasing the brand's reach and audience engagement.”
Vidhi Gala, Director of Marketing at Boss Appliances added, "As a brand that has been present for over four decades, we have always moved forward with the times, and as we see the digital and social media space grow rapidly and consumers become more active, we realise the need to strengthen our online presence. With Admatazz, we are glad to find like-minded agency partners who are enthusiastic and excited to build our brand as we do. We look forward to our association with them.”