Admattic sets up operations in India, targets IPO in three years

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in the United States, Admattic operates across several international markets, including the Asia-Pacific, Gulf Cooperation Council, Middle East and North Africa, Latin America, the United States, and Europe.

Social Samosa
Admattic, a performance marketing company, has formally expanded into India, establishing offices in Mumbai, Gurgaon, and Bengaluru. While the company has previously operated in the region, this move signals a structured presence aimed at offering its marketing solutions to Indian businesses.  

Admattic has worked with various brands across different sectors, including Grab, Ed-a-Mamma, GCash, Zalora, Lalamove, Careem, Krafton, and Superplay. Its expansion into India coincides with broader growth plans, as the company prepares for a potential public listing within the next three years.

Abhinay Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer of Admattic, said, “Admattic’s expertise as a full-suite media solutions company, with a powerful focus on performance and app-based marketing, is central to our vision for going public. Our commitment to leveraging advanced technology and AI allows us to deliver high-impact, data-driven solutions across both branding and performance channels. This expansion empowers us to deepen our partnerships with brands, driving sustainable, scalable growth in the ever-evolving app and digital marketplace.

Commenting on the announcement, Vibhor Bansal, Chief Business Officer, Admattic, said, “In a market as diverse as India, one size doesn’t fit all. We’re here to tailor fit & evolve our solutions to align with the unique needs of Indian brands, ensuring that they stand out and thrive in a competitive environment.”

