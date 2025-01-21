Admitad introduces tracking loss adjustments for advertisers

Affiliate marketing is undergoing a fundamental transformation. As browser-based tracking limitations continue to challenge the industry, networks, advertisers, and publishers alike are facing the consequences of data loss, missed conversions, and reduced accuracy in attribution.
To address these losses, Admitad will start to implement tracking loss adjustments for advertisers who are not meeting integration standards. This policy will ensure that publishers receive compensation aligned with expected tracking results, even for untracked transactions, while advertisers are incentivized to improve their tracking mechanisms, mitigating further data loss.
Starting from June 1, 2025, advertisers unable to transition to the recommended integration standards will be subject to loss adjustments. These adjustments will reflect predictive estimates of untracked orders and will be calculated based on a combination of Admitad’s internal analytics and publicly available market data. This will result in additional sales being automatically included in your program to compensate for those that are being missed.
"This initiative marks a significant step toward creating a more transparent, reliable, and effective affiliate marketing ecosystem,” says Neha Kulwal, Managing Director, India & APAC, Mitgo. “By empowering advertisers and publishers with better tools and practices, we aim to foster trust, innovation, and sustainable growth across the industry,” she adds.
"We are committed to driving growth through transparent and efficient affiliate marketing practices. By aligning with Admitad’s enhanced tracking standards, we aim to further optimize our partnerships, ensuring accurate attribution and maximizing the value of every conversion for sustained success," said, Saurabh Mathur, Senior VP, Marketplaces and Partnerships - Giva.
Admitad will provide full technical assistance to all clients, helping them transition to improved tracking methods or resolve any issues with existing integrations.