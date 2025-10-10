Adobe launches AI agents to boost B2B sales and marketing efficiency

Adobe has introduced AI agents designed to support business-to-business (B2B) marketing and sales teams, aiming to simplify long and complex buying cycles. The release builds on the company’s goal of using agentic AI to collaborate with teams and enhance customer experiences.
B2B purchase decisions often involve multiple stakeholders, making it challenging for marketing and sales teams to identify and influence key decision makers. The AI agents help streamline these processes, providing insights to target decision makers more efficiently and optimise engagement throughout the buying journey.
Speaking of the AI agents, Brett Rafuse, Vice President of Demand Marketing at Cisco, said, “We have been longtime users of Adobe Experience Cloud, where applications such as Journey Optimizer B2B Edition are enabling us to personalise customer experiences and drive pipeline for the business. Adobe’s AI agents will be another unlock for our organisation. By shortening the time it takes to identify key decision makers and orchestrate compelling cross-channel journeys, we can boost account engagement and accelerate deal closure.”
The AI agents are powered by the Adobe Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator, enabling reasoning and multi-agent collaboration across applications such as Adobe Journey Optimiser B2B Edition and Adobe Customer Journey Analytics B2B Edition. These tools help marketing and sales teams deliver personalised campaigns at scale.
It analyses structured and unstructured data to identify the right audience, define buying group personas, and build high-value buying groups for omni-channel campaigns.
The journey agent simplifies the creation and orchestration of customer journeys across channels like email, web, and mobile, optimizing touchpoints based on customer behaviour.
The data insights agent provides conversational access to cross-channel data, allowing teams to visualize, forecast, and improve customer experience initiatives.
Upcoming AI tools include the Account Qualification Agent, which will help business development representatives quickly assess prospects’ needs, budget, authority, and timeline, and Brand Concierge, an AI-first application delivering hyper-personalised, multimodal experiences for product discovery and customer engagement.
The company says these AI agents allow B2B teams to reduce manual tasks, focus on building customer relationships, and improve efficiency in complex sales and marketing workflows.