Adobe rolls out AI-driven platform to meet shifting consumer discovery patterns

Adobe has launched a new AI-first product, Brand Concierge. The company describes it as an application that can be added across digital touchpoints to deliver personalised, conversational experiences.
According to Adobe, consumers are increasingly beginning their product searches with AI tools rather than visiting brand websites directly. The company says both consumers and business buyers are using AI-powered search to compare options and gather information before reaching a brand’s own channels. By the time they arrive, it notes, customers expect interactions that match the speed, relevance and personalisation they experienced through AI tools.
The system is built to guide users along their path to purchase with brand-approved content.
According to the company, the platform allows digital channels to move beyond static pages. A user researching travel, for example, may receive curated recommendations with images, availability information and offers, while someone evaluating complex services could be guided through plan comparisons and case studies, with options to connect with a live specialist or schedule a meeting.
The platform is intended to help businesses regain control over the discovery and consideration phases of the customer journey, which are increasingly influenced by AI tools. It uses data, content and what Adobe calls ‘agentic AI’ to interpret intent, sentiment and context in real time. The company says the system maintains a consistent brand voice and ensures compliance and trust through built-in guardrails.
The experience is designed to adapt across search, comparison and action-oriented scenarios. Each interaction, the company notes, combines text and visual elements such as images and videos drawn from brand-approved sources. For companies using Adobe Experience Manager, Brand Concierge can be integrated directly to surface relevant assets and improve response accuracy.
The company says the goal is to provide a cohesive discovery experience that reduces customer friction and keeps engagement within branded environments.