Adobe onboards Ben Goodman as President - APAC

Adobe announced the appointment of Ben Goodman as President of Asia Pacific (APAC) & Digital Experience (DX) Japan on Wednesday.
In his new role, Goodman is expected to lead the company’s business across APAC and its Digital Experience business in Japan, reporting to Stephen Frieder, Chief Revenue Officer, Adobe Enterprise.
Speaking on Goodman’s appointment, Frieder said, “Ben’s leadership experience aligns perfectly with Adobe’s ambitions in APAC and Japan. He brings a strong vision for growth, a strong record of delivering customer value and a proven history of building successful teams across this diverse region.”
Goodman has more than two decades of experience leading teams across APAC and Japan, driving transformation at several multinational and regional organisations. He joins Adobe from Okta where he spent three years as Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific and Japan, leading the organisation’s regional operations and growth strategy.
This appointment marks Goodman’s return to the company, having previously served as Managing Director of Digital Experience Sales in APAC in 2019 and 2020.
Commenting on his appointment, Goodman shared, “APAC and Japan are emerging leaders in adopting and scaling innovation like AI, and businesses are looking to seize this opportunity to deliver highly relevant and engaging customer experiences. I am energised at the opportunity to foster Adobe’s collaboration with our customers and partners to drive experience-centric growth”.