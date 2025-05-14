Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen becomes first Creative Champion of the Year at Cannes Lions

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has named Shantanu Narayen, Chair and CEO of Adobe, as the inaugural recipient of its Creative Champion of the Year Award. The newly established recognition is intended to highlight individuals or organisations that have contributed significantly over time to supporting creative work through tools, technology, or strategic leadership.
Philip Thomas, Chair of LIONS, said: “While human imagination is almost boundless, turning visionary ideas into reality depends on partners who provide innovative tools, cutting-edge technologies, and bold collaborations. This new honour is dedicated to individuals or organisations that have not only innovated but have profoundly understood and supported the needs of creative people, driving the creative agenda across industries and around the globe.”
Under Narayen’s leadership, Adobe has expanded its offerings in digital tools and services used in creative industries. He is noted for his role in the development of the digital experience category and for leading the company’s artificial intelligence initiatives in areas related to creative and marketing workflows.
“As we reflected on who should receive this inaugural Award, Adobe and Shantanu’s leadership stood out,” Thomas said. “Adobe has redefined how the world approaches creative expression, and Shantanu’s vision and dedication to enabling creativity in its many forms have empowered millions of people to imagine, create and achieve more than they ever thought possible. We’re delighted to be honouring Shantanu as our inaugural Creative Champion.”
Narayen has previously been included in business rankings such as Barron’s World’s Best CEOs and Fortune’s Businessperson of the Year lists. He has also received the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian honours.
In a statement, Narayen said, “It is truly an honour to be acknowledged by an organisation that has been instrumental in fostering creative excellence in advertising and marketing for over seven decades. This award is a celebration of the incredible team at Adobe whose passion, ingenuity and dedication have enabled us to deliver ground-breaking technology that expands opportunities for more people everywhere to bring their creativity to life.”
The award will be presented at the Cannes Lions Awards Show on Tuesday 17 June. Narayen is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the Lumière Theatre on Wednesday 18 June.