Adobe rolls out gen-AI tool to support film production stages

Adobe has introduced Firefly Foundry, a generative AI tool aimed at media and entertainment companies, as the industry continues to debate the role of AI in filmmaking and storytelling.
The tool allows studios and IP owners to tune Adobe’s Firefly AI models using their own proprietary content. The system can generate images, video, audio, 3D and vector outputs that align with a brand or franchise’s creative assets.
Sean Bailey, founder and CEO, B5 Studios, said, “Adobe has always valued the creative process, championing artists and the worlds they bring to life,” Bailey said. “At B5 Studios, we share that commitment as a next-generation content and technology company, collaborating with creators to develop premium storytelling across film, television, and emerging formats. We’re thrilled to bring our creative and technical expertise to Firefly Foundry, advancing innovation that empowers artists and honours Adobe’s vision.”
The tool is designed to support different stages of filmmaking, including pre-production, production and post-production. It can be used for story development, ideation, on-set decision-making and post-production workflows such as editing and visual effects.
Jamie Byrne, co-founder, President and Chief Operating Officer, Promise Advanced Imagination, said Firefly Foundry is being integrated into the company’s production processes. He said, “Adobe has been part of the creative process for generations of filmmakers. Integrating Firefly Foundry into our workflow builds on that legacy by giving our artists the freedom to push ideas further, while giving co-production, client, and distribution partners confidence in how generative AI is being used.”
The tool is built around commercially safe and ethically trained AI models, amid broader industry concerns about intellectual property, authorship and the use of AI-generated content.
Bryan Lourd, CEO and co-chairman of Creative Artists Agency, said, “Adobe is a world-class technology company that recognises the importance of protecting creators’ rights and intellectual property and is committed to building a responsible AI ecosystem. Firefly Foundry empowers artists with commercially safe tools that expand the possibilities of creative expression, and we look forward to bringing these capabilities to our clients.”
Jaume Collet-Serra, co-founder of Logic Film Group, said, “Logic Film Group was born from a shared belief that the creative filmmaking process can excel by embracing innovative tools and approaches. Leveraging Firefly Foundry’s responsible AI models can support us in finding new, efficient ways to operate throughout production, freeing our mindshare to focus on artistry.”
Adobe is partnering with educational institutions, including Parsons School of Design and Whistling Woods Film School to develop research and curriculum related to AI and creative work.
Anne Gaines, Executive Dean, Parsons, said, “As a leader in design and technology, Adobe’s mission and vision are deeply aligned with Parsons, and we look forward to seeing what our talented students develop with these new tools.”
Justin Hackney, Chief Creative Officer and co-founder, Wonder Studios, said, "Our mission is to protect the soul of the work as tools evolve. Partnering with Adobe removes the friction between imagination and execution, allowing creators to enter true flow states. This unlocks new visual languages and stronger emotional bridges, driving what has the potential to become the most transformative era in creative history.”
Adobe said it expects AI to play a growing role in storytelling, while emphasising that creative control and responsible use remain central to its approach.