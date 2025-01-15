Adobe launches live co-editing and AI tools for creators

Adobe announced the launch of Live Co-Editing for Photoshop, a new feature designed to make creative collaboration seamless, now available for private beta testing on both the Photoshop desktop (beta) and web apps.
Now, multiple creators can simultaneously access and edit documents from different computers , unlocking shared creativity and collaboration.
Key Highlights
-
Multiple designers can simultaneously work on a Photoshop document, splitting tasks to tackle and complete projects more efficiently, together.
-
Creative teams at large enterprises can collaborate on highly matrixed projects, solicit stakeholder input and address feedback all in a single file.
-
Creators can collect client feedback more intuitively by inviting them to directly collaborate on a file, view edits and make comments.
-
Students can follow along live as educators demonstrate workflows and teach techniques in Photoshop. Comments and edits can be made directly in a student’s document by teachers to help enhance learning and contextualize feedback.
Community driven innovations
In 2024, Photoshop introduced various features aimed at improving adjustments, compositing, selection, and typography workflows, all based on community feedback. Users can explore these updates by updating their Photoshop app to the latest version.
Remove Tool with Distraction Removal
The Distraction Removal feature in the 'Remove Tool' automatically identifies and removes unwanted elements, such as wires or people, from the background and replaces them with generated content, maintaining image integrity, depth, and details. It allows users to remove multiple distractions, like tourists in travel photos or power lines in landscapes, streamlining workflows and reducing the effort required for manual editing.
Improved font browser
The improved Font browser allows users to search, filter, preview, and use over 25,000 free and licensed fonts from the cloud within the Photoshop app. Fonts can be searched by name, dialects explored, and the right typeface selected for any project without disrupting workflows. New fonts added from the cloud automatically sync across all Photoshop devices and Adobe Creative Cloud desktop apps for a seamless editing experience.
Selection brush
The Selection Brush allows users to intuitively select and adjust specific areas of an image. With adjustable opacity and hardness settings, users can create selections with varying transparency, feathered edges, and more nuanced effects. It offers greater control and flexibility for tasks such as selection, compositing, adjustments, and content generation.
Generative AI with the Adobe firefly image model
Generative Fill, Generative Expand, and Generate Similar are now enhanced by the latest Adobe Firefly Image Model, offering improved photographic quality, better understanding of complex prompts, and more varied generation results for users to explore.
Adjustment brush tool
The Adjustment Brush Tool allows users to paint adjustments to brightness, saturation, exposure, and other settings, enabling changes to specific areas of an image.
Custom adjustment presets
Over 30 Adjustment Presets are available to modify images with a single click. Users can create, save, export, and import custom presets.
Enhance detail
'Enhance Detail' boosts sharpness and clarity in Generative Fill creations, allowing them to blend more seamlessly with the existing image.
Bullets and numbering support for the type tool
The Type Tool now allows for the creation of bulleted and numbered lists with a single click, eliminating the need for manual formatting.
Improved contextual task bar (for shapes and Transform workflows)
The improved Contextual Task Bar now features key settings for working with Shapes, Transform, and rotating objects, enabling more efficient workflows without the need for menu navigation.
OpenColorIO (OCIO) support and 32-bit HDR workflows
OCIO support is now available in Photoshop for desktop, offering enhanced control over color workflows across programs. Additionally, Photoshop tools are now compatible with 32-bit HDR images, allowing users to maintain image fidelity and color accuracy without the need for conversion to lower bit depths.
Language support for Vietnamese & Indonesian
Photoshop now offers new language support for Indonesian and Vietnamese.