Adobe launches LLM Optimiser to amplify AI-driven brand visibility

Adobe has announced the general availability of Adobe LLM Optimiser, an enterprise application designed to help businesses monitor and enhance their presence across AI-powered interfaces. The tool provides solutions for Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO), allowing companies to track AI-driven traffic, benchmark brand visibility, and implement recommendations to improve discoverability on both owned and third-party digital properties.
Speaking of the optimiser launch, Loni Stark, vice president of strategy and product, Adobe Experience Cloud, said, “Generative engine optimisation has quickly become a C-suite concern, with early movers building authority across AI surfaces and securing a competitive advantage. Adobe LLM Optimiser delivers immediate value by connecting onsite and offsite brand performance insights with automatic optimisation actions, ensuring businesses can stand out in a rapidly changing landscape.”
The launch comes amid rising AI-driven consumer activity. In September 2025, Adobe recorded a 1,100% year-over-year increase in AI traffic to U.S. retail sites. Visitors from AI sources were also 12% more engaged and 5% more likely to convert compared with other digital channels such as paid search, affiliates, email, and social media.
Key features of LLM Optimiser include:
- Measuring and benchmarking AI traffic and citations to understand which content is prioritised by AI interfaces.
- Optimising content and code to fill visibility gaps on both owned and external channels, with recommendations for content and technical fixes deployable in a single click. Early access customers found that 80% had critical content visibility gaps.
- Demonstrating business impact through attribution tools that link AI visibility to engagement and conversions, with ready-to-use reporting.
The application integrates with Adobe Experience Manager Sites and supports interoperability standards such as Agent-to-Agent (A2A) and Model Context Protocol (MCP). The company also introduced a free Chrome extension, ‘Is Your Webpage Citable?’, to help teams identify gaps in AI visibility across websites.
It has already used LLM Optimiser internally for products such as Adobe Acrobat and Adobe Firefly. Adjustments made through the tool led to a fivefold increase in citations for Firefly, a 200% increase in LLM visibility for Acrobat, and a 41% rise in LLM-referred traffic to Adobe.com pages.
The partnership between the company’s tools and business users aims to provide actionable insights and optimisation capabilities, helping companies adapt to the increasing role of AI in product discovery and consumer engagement.