Adobe introduces new AI features across Acrobat & Adobe Express

Adobe said it has introduced new artificial intelligence features across Acrobat and Adobe Express, aimed at helping users work with documents, create presentations and collaborate more easily.
One of the updates allows users to generate presentations from documents using AI. The feature creates an outline based on information in files and produces a presentation draft using built-in design tools. Users can adjust the length and tone of the presentation and edit content, images and layouts within Acrobat using Adobe Express tools.
Adobe has also added chat-based AI tools to Acrobat that allow users to complete common PDF tasks through text prompts. These include removing or editing pages and text, finding and replacing words, adding passwords and e-signatures, and accessing step-by-step help through a chat interface.
Another feature enables users to turn documents, notes and transcripts into audio summaries. The tool can generate podcast-style audio to help users review information while away from their desks.
It has also expanded collaboration tools in PDF Spaces, a shared workspace within Acrobat. Users can invite others to add files, leave notes and comment on documents to support group work and decision-making.
The new features are available through Acrobat Studio, which combines PDF tools, shared workspaces, AI assistants and content creation features for professional, educational and personal use.