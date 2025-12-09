Adobe Premiere Mobile adds dedicated toolset for creating YouTube Shorts

Adobe has introduced a new creation space within its Premiere mobile app that enables users to produce and publish YouTube Shorts directly from their phones. The update follows a partnership between Adobe and YouTube aimed at simplifying short-form video production as Shorts continue to draw more than 200 billion daily views globally.

The new feature integrates Adobe’s video-editing capabilities with YouTube’s short-video format, offering creators access to exclusive templates, transitions, effects and title presets designed specifically for Shorts. Users can also customise these templates or create their own for reuse.

Premiere mobile’s existing tools, including multi-track editing, colour adjustments, AI-powered speech enhancement and generative sound features, are available within the Shorts workflow. Completed videos can be uploaded to YouTube Shorts directly from the app.

Adobe said the update is designed for both new and experienced creators seeking faster, more intuitive ways to produce mobile-first content. The YouTube Shorts template gallery will continue to expand with additional options over time.

The feature is now live for all Premiere mobile users via the App Store.