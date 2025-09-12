Advertising Club Madras announces shortlists for 43rd MADDYS Awards

The Advertising Club Madras has released the shortlists for the 43rd edition of the MADDYS, South India’s creative awards.
This year, 340 entries were shortlisted from 929 submissions, representing over 106 agencies across India and Nepal and covering 155 categories. Agencies leading the shortlist include Be Positive 24 Innovation Design Pvt Ltd, Mind Your Language!, Wavemaker India, McCann Worldgroup India, Kadhai Films, and Happy Unicorn Creative Communication Pvt Ltd.
The evaluation was conducted by a jury of 8 chairs and 27 industry practitioners, who reviewed entries and selected work for the shortlist.
Speaking on the announcement, Balasubramanian S, President, Advertising Club Madras, said, “It’s truly gratifying to witness back-to-back record entries in MADDY's history. This year, we also took a small but significant step toward making MADDYS an international award, and I’m confident that in the years ahead it will only grow bigger and stronger. With MADDYS now attracting participation from across India and beyond, it became imperative to set higher benchmarks. The introduction of a two-level judging process where winners are chosen from a shortlisted pool through intensive jury deliberations is a decisive move to ensure that only the most deserving work is recognised. We believe participants will embrace this change and continue to support the larger MADDYS vision.
Surej Salim, Secretary, Advertising Club Madras, added,“What excites us most about this year’s MADDYS is the incredible diversity of work that has come in across geographies, disciplines, and formats. It truly reflects the energy of our industry and the way creativity is being redefined today. Beyond celebrating winners, MADDYS is also about bringing our community together to exchange ideas, forge new connections, and inspire each other. September 20th promises not just an awards night, but an unforgettable celebration of the people and ideas shaping the future of advertising.”