Ageas Federal Life Insurance refreshes brand identity

Ageas Federal Life Insurance on Tuesday announced the launch of its new brand identity, marking a milestone in its transformation journey. The unveiling was conducted in the presence of brand ambassador Sachin Tendulkar, led by Jude Gomes, Managing Director & CEO of the company.
The new logo features two unifying arcs, symbolising protection, reflecting the company’s stated aim of supporting customers at different life stages. Speaking at the launch, Jude Gomes said, “This new identity reflects who we are and what we strive to become for the people of India - an enabler of possibilities. ‘Alba’ embodies care and optimism, while our brand promise Har Wada Mumkin - Promises Made Possible reflects our commitment to turn every promise into a possibility. This milestone accelerates our aspiration to address India’s evolving financial protection needs and build a brighter future for millions.”
Sachin Tendulkar, the brand ambassador, said, “I am extremely proud to be associated with one of India’s leading life insurance companies. With its new identity and strengthened promise, the brand reaffirms what truly matters standing by people and securing lives. The new logo and brand promise reflect a renewed commitment to protecting every family’s future.”
The rebrand introduces a refreshed colour palette, with orange representing optimism and forward momentum and violet signifying trust and integrity. Ageas Federal continues to expand its hybrid distribution model to reach underserved regions and strengthen MSME coverage, aiming to bridge gaps in financial protection across the country.