Agnello Dias joins Spinach Experience Design as Co-founder

Agnello Dias, the former Creative Chairman of Dentsu and Co-founder of TaprootDentsu has joined Spinach Experience Design as Co-founder.
Eshani Kumbhani, Co-founder at Spinach Experience Design, celebrated Dias' arrival in a LinkedIn post, considering it a transformative moment for the company. She expressed her pride in announcing Dias as the #cofounder of Spinach, emphasizing his invaluable role in taking the company to the next level.
With over three decades of experience in creative excellence, strategy, and leadership, Dias has left a mark on the advertising industry. His previous role at Dentsu earned global recognition, positioning the agency among the top 20 independent agencies worldwide.
Now serving as Director of Growth, Strategy, and Customer Experience at Spinach, Dias is poised to drive innovation and enhance the company's market position.
Dias' journey in advertising includes notable contributions at agencies like JWT and Leo Burnett India, culminating in the co-founding of Taproot India, later acquired by Dentsu.