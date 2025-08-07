Airbus names Jürgen Westermeier as President and MD of Airbus in India & South Asia

Airbus has appointed Jürgen Westermeier as the President and Managing Director for India and South Asia, effective September 1, 2025. He currently serves as Executive Vice-President and Chief Procurement Officer at Airbus. He will take over the role from Rémi Maillard, who has been named Executive Vice-President Engineering for Commercial Aircraft and Head of Technology at the company.
In his new role, Westermeier is expected to lead Airbus’ business in India and the South Asia region, across Commercial Aircraft, Defence and Space and Helicopters. He is expected to be responsible for commercial aircraft sales and for expanding the company’s footprint in the region, which includes services, engineering, digital, innovation and training. He will also help advance Airbus’ commitment to ‘Make in India’ by supporting the company’s campaigns aligned to this vision.
Westermeier joined Airbus as Chief Procurement Officer in 2020, where he was in charge of procurement across Airbus divisions. Forging partnerships with suppliers, he led the development and application of procurement processes and tools across the company.
Westermeier started his career in 1998 at BMW, where he held strategic positions across Information Services, Motorcycles Purchasing, Quality Management and Supplier Network, and Cost Engineering.