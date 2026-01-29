Airtel partners with Adobe to offer AI design tools to its users

Bharti Airtel has partnered with Adobe to provide access to Adobe Express Premium to its customers across India, the companies said.
Under the partnership, Airtel said its more than 360 million mobile, broadband and DTH customers will be eligible for a one-year Adobe Express Premium subscription at no additional cost.
Commenting on the partnership, Siddharth Sharma, CEO, Connected Homes and Director, Marketing at Bharti Airtel, said, "This partnership is about more than technology. It is about empowering millions of Indians with cutting-edge AI tools to create and innovate. From a student crafting their first resume to a small business owner designing a poster or a creator editing videos for followers, we want to empower every Airtel customer with the tools for self-expression. With Adobe Express, world-class creative tools are no longer a luxury; they’re a reality for every Indian."
David Wadhwani, President, Creativity and Productivity Business at Adobe, said, “We are committed to empowering everyone to create and stand out with Adobe Express, the quick and easy create-anything app. We are excited to partner with Airtel to bring Adobe Express Premium to millions of people across India for free, accelerating the growth of India’s vibrant creator economy and enabling people to easily produce standout content, whether boosting their careers, growing their businesses or promoting their passions.”
The tools can be used by creators and influencers to produce videos and visual content for social media platforms, as well as by individual users to design invitations, greetings and other personal material.
Students can use the platform to create presentations, projects and portfolios, while small businesses and entrepreneurs can design advertisements, posters, logos and other promotional materials.
The tools are also intended for marketers and advertisers, who can use them to create campaign visuals and branded content for digital platforms.