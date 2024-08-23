AJAX Engineering appoints Gautam Eunny as CMO

AJAX Engineering has announced Gautam Eunny as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With 25 years of experience in Business Development, Strategy, Operations, and B2B Sales & Marketing, Eunny’s career includes significant roles at Pidilite Industries, Lafarge India, and Larsen & Toubro. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Pidilite Industries.
In his role at AJAX Engineering, Eunny will be responsible for spearheading the company's marketing efforts, advancing business development, and enhancing market presence.
Shubhabrata Saha, Managing Director and CEO of AJAX Engineering stated, “We are delighted to welcome Gautam to our executive leadership team. His proven track record in strengthening brand presence and his innovative approach to market dynamics will be instrumental as we enter our next growth phase. Gautam’s expertise will be a key driver in advancing our customer engagement and operational excellence.”
Joseph Peeris, Chief People Officer & Corporate Affairs at AJAX Engineering, added, “Gautam’s remarkable experience and market knowledge make him a valuable addition to our leadership team. We are confident that his leadership will elevate our marketing efforts and drive our success forward.”
Eunny, reflecting on his new role, commented, “I am honoured to join AJAX Engineering and am excited to contribute to its continued success. I look forward to working with a talented team to enhance our market strategies and brand presence. Together, we will leverage innovative marketing techniques to explore new opportunities and solidify AJAX’s position in the industry.”