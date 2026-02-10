Ajay Gupte expected to join dentsu in senior leadership role

Ajay Gupte is expected to join dentsu in a senior leadership role, according to media reports. His appointment is likely to align with dentsu’s Media++ strategy.
Gupte stepped down from his role as President - Client Solutions at WPP Media at the end of January. He had been associated with WPP Media since 2011, where he oversaw operations across India and Southeast Asia.
Gupte has more than two decades of experience across media, sales and marketing, with work spanning markets including India, Africa and Indonesia. Before his tenure at WPP Media, he served as Managing Director of Wavemaker Indonesia.
He joined Wavemaker India in 2019 as Chief Operating Officer for South Asia and was elevated to Chief Executive Officer for South Asia in January 2020.
In India, dentsu operates an ecosystem of products focused on data and analytics-led decision-making, combining global platforms with locally developed capabilities, according to industry disclosures.