Akasa Air appoints Naarayan T V as Chief Marketing Officer

Akasa Air has announced the appointment of Naarayan T V as its Chief Marketing Officer, effective August 29, 2025.
Naarayan, in his new role, is expected to oversee the airline’s marketing, corporate communications & ESG, customer experience, eCommerce, customer loyalty, and partnerships functions. He will also serve as a member of Akasa’s Executive Committee.
With over two decades of cross-industry experience spanning eCommerce, fintech, banking, D2C broking, and global consumer brands, Naarayan brings a blend of strategic vision, digital-first expertise, and customer-centric leadership.
His career spans across roles in marketing communication, digital marketing, market research, product design, user experience, acquisition, sponsorships and IPs, brand building, creative strategy, content marketing, and large-scale product launch campaigns across ATL and BTL platforms.
Commenting on the appointment, Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO, Akasa Air, said, “At Akasa Air, we are committed to building a world-class airline powered by our value-driven and service-oriented culture. As we continue to scale, the role of marketing and customer experience will be pivotal in strengthening the Akasa brand and deepening customer trust. Naarayan brings with him a global perspective, proven expertise in transforming brands, and the ability to blend creativity with data-driven insights. His leadership will play an instrumental role in shaping Akasa’s next phase of growth.”
Naarayan added, “I believe great marketing is a perfect blend of art and science, and I am deeply passionate about building customer-first brands and great teams. Akasa Air has already carved a distinct position in Indian aviation with its values-led approach and commitment to service. I am excited to join this journey and look forward to working with the team to create meaningful and memorable experiences for our customers”.
In his most recent role as CMO at IDFC FIRST Bank, he led initiatives across sponsorships, product launches, and brand properties. Previously, he managed PayPal’s first integrated brand launch campaign in India and developed a merchant acquisition model.