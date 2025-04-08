Akshay Bhatia & Sahith Theegala signed on as Hero’s global ambassadors

Hero MotoCorp announces a three-year partnership with professional golfers Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala as its global ambassadors.
As two of the most promising young golfers on the PGA Tour, Bhatia and Theegala represent a new era of global achievers driven by passion and determination. The partnership will officially tee off this week, with both players sporting the brand's logo as they compete on the global stage.
“We are thrilled to welcome Akshay and Sahith to the Hero family. These exceptional young golfers, both of Indian descent, embody our core values of passion, integrity, and courage. Their dedication and achievements align perfectly with our mission to champion excellence in sports globally," commented Dr. Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp.
He added, "As a proud Indian brand with a strong legacy of supporting athletes across disciplines, we take immense pride in fostering talent of Indian origin on the world stage. Hero MotoCorp is globally recognized for innovation and sustainability, and as we continue to expand our brand’s influence, we engage with youth icons who inspire the next generation. Akshay and Sahith’s journey will further strengthen our long-standing association with golf, and we wish them great success this week and in their future endeavors.”
“Partnering with a global brand like Hero MotoCorp is truly a dream come true, especially given my ambition to compete and share my passion for golf around the world for many years ahead. India, and specifically the Hero Indian Open, holds special significance as an integral part of my family’s heritage,” said Akshay Bhatia.
Sahith Theegala stated, “I am honored to have been selected by Hero MotoCorp to represent them worldwide. Akshay and I are very good friends, and we are excited to be working with Hero to increase their brand visibility through all our appearances. Like Hero, we are both committed to encouraging the success of young athletes from around the world in their sports and personal endeavors.”
The addition of two rising golf stars to Hero’s roster of sports ambassadors further reinforces the brand’s continued commitment and efforts to empower athletes and advance sporting excellence on a global scale.
Golfing legend and 15-time major champion Tiger Woods has served as Hero’s Global Corporate Partner since 2014, while Indian golfers like Shiv Kapur, Diksha Dagar, Pranavi Urs, and Tvesa Malik represent the brand as ambassadors.