Almonds Ai bags mandate of 10 clients in Q4

Almonds Ai concluded its fiscal year, Q4, by adding ten new clients to its portfolio and expecting to generate revenue of around 100 crores during FY24-25. These new clients represent companies of all sizes and span a range of industries and verticals like Home Solutions, Beverages, Banking & Finance, and Automobile.
"We are always striving for growth, but what's most gratifying is that we are now tackling some of the most complex channel challenges head-on, The years of investment we've put into channel management technology are bearing fruit for our clients, as the once elusive goal of 'real-time visibility' of execution is now a reality. Our progress in Q4 energizes us, but we know the best is yet to come." Abhinav Jain & Apurv Modi, Co-Founders of Almonds Ai, jointly said.