Aman Narula elevated to COO of Mad Influence

Mad Influence, a creative marketing agency specialising in campaign ideation, content creation, and influencer collaborations, has appointed Aman Narula as its new Chief Operating Officer. Narula, who previously served as Head of Operations at the agency, brings over seven years of experience to the role. In his new position, he will focus on enhancing engagement strategies and ensuring measurable outcomes.
“This role means a lot to me. Looking back on the past seven years, I’m incredibly grateful for the journey, the challenges, and the milestones we’ve achieved together. None of this would have been possible without the constant support of our management and the dedication of my team, who continue to push boundaries every day. This is not just an honor but a commitment. I’m fully invested in driving our vision forward, expanding into new verticals, and achieving even bigger goals in the coming year. There’s a lot to build, and I’m excited for what’s ahead. Onwards and upwards!” said Aman Narula, COO of Mad Influence.
“Aman has been an integral part of Mad Influence since its early days, and his journey from a business development associate to COO is a testament to his dedication, resilience, and strategic mindset. He has played a crucial role in shaping our vision, turning challenges into opportunities, and driving operational excellence. As we step into a new era of growth and innovation, I have full confidence in Aman’s leadership to take Mad Influence to even greater heights. This promotion is not just a milestone - it’s the beginning of a bigger journey. The future is exciting, and we are just getting started”, said Gautam Madhavan, Founder and CEO of Mad Influence.
As the creator economy grows, collaboration and innovation are no longer optional, they are essential. With his expertise in social media, Narula has experience in various fields, from business development to influencer marketing management. The promotion will play a pivotal role in the agency as this will affect the management of the organisation internally and will directly affect the expansion and growth of the company in a strategic way.