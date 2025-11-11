Amazon Ads expands AI-powered video generator to India

Amazon Ads has announced the international rollout of its AI-powered Video Generator, making the tool available to advertisers in India, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, and the United Kingdom.
The tool enables businesses to create video ads within minutes using existing product images, videos, or Amazon product pages, at no additional cost.
With the tool, advertisers can upload visual assets or select a product detail page, click ‘generate,’ and receive up to six video options. The tool uses AI to create multi-scene videos featuring smooth transitions, music, and realistic product demonstrations. It can also summarise longer videos into optimised ad formats suited for different campaign needs.
Commenting on the launch, Kapil Sharma, Director, Amazon Ads India, said, “At Amazon Ads, we develop AI products that solve real problems for customers. In India, many advertisers, especially small and medium-sized businesses, have told us about the challenges of creating compelling video content. Video Generator addresses this directly by enabling advertisers to transform a single product image into sophisticated video options. This innovation democratizes access to sophisticated video advertising for businesses of all sizes and enables them to tell their product stories more effectively.”
Since its launch in the U.S. earlier in 2025, it has been used in multiple campaigns, with usage growing more than four times in Q3 compared to Q2. The company recorded that over 60% of products advertised using the tool had never been promoted through Sponsored Brand video ads before.
Sohrab Khanda, Chief Online Business Officer at Glen Home and Kitchen Appliances, said, “As a growing brand, creating quality video content for each product launch was always a challenge. Amazon Ads' Video Generator has transformed our approach completely. What used to take weeks of production can now be done in minutes, allowing us to experiment with different creative approaches and optimize our campaigns in real time.”
It follows Amazon Ads’ earlier launch of its Image Generator, furthering the company’s use of generative AI in advertising tools