Adani's AMG Media Networks completes full acquisition of IANS news agency

Gautam Adani’s group has acquired full ownership of Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) after purchasing the remaining 24% stake in the news agency for an undisclosed amount, according to a stock exchange filing cited by The Hindu.
AMG Media Networks Ltd. (AMNL), the media arm of Adani Enterprises Ltd., entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire the remaining stake in IANS India Private Limited.
The company did not disclose the financial terms of the transaction.
The Adani group had first acquired a majority 50.5% stake in IANS in December 2023, making the newswire a subsidiary of AMNL. In January 2024, AMNL increased its holding to 76% of voting shares and nearly all non-voting shares.
In its filing, Adani Enterprises stated AMNL executed the share purchase agreement on Jan. 21, 2026, to acquire the remaining stake. Upon completion of the transaction, IANS will become a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the company.
Before the latest acquisition, AMNL held 76% of Category I shares, which carry voting rights, and 99.26% of Category II shares, which do not carry voting rights. The transaction involves the acquisition of the remaining 24% of Category I shares and 0.74% of Category II shares.
The full takeover further expands the Adani group’s presence in the media sector. The group entered the media business in 2022 as part of a diversification strategy beyond its core infrastructure and energy operations. That year, Adani Enterprises set up AMG Media Networks as its media and publishing arm.