Amit Doshi steps down as CMO of Britannia Industries

Amit Doshi has resigned as the Chief Marketing Officer of Britannia Industries Limited, with his last working day set for 17 March 2025. As CMO, He also served as the Business Head for Biscuits, Creme Wafers, and Salty Snacks. He was responsible for driving sustainable, profitable growth, enhancing the topline through brand equity and penetration-building initiatives, improving operating income, expanding market share, and co-creating the new product roadmap.
Doshi’s second tenure at Britannia follows a nearly nine-year career with the company, during which he held various roles across marketing, sales, and product management. Before returning to Britannia, he was CMO at Lenovo India and South Asia. His professional journey began at Perfetti Van Melle India, where, after a summer internship, he was selected for the management trainee programme and subsequently took on his first role as an area sales manager in Bengaluru.
“We are grateful for Amit’s outstanding leadership and significant contributions to Britannia. His vision and dedication have been instrumental in redefining marketing efforts for the company and institutionalising new benchmarks. Amit leaves a lasting legacy of impact and will be missed by the entire Britannia team. We wish him every success in his future endeavours,” said Rajneet Kohli, CEO & Executive Director of Britannia Industries.