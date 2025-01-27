Amitabh Bachchan joins India Gate Basmati Rice as brand ambassador

KRBL Ltd, the parent company of India Gate Basmati Rice, announced its collaboration with actor Amitabh Bachchan as the brand ambassador. Bachchan’s association with the brand highlights the brand’s focus on strengthening its consumer engagement and presence in the global basmati rice market.
Speaking on this occasion, Ayush Gupta, India Business Head, KRBL Limited, said, “We are honoured to welcome Mr. Amitabh Bachchan to the KRBL family. His legendary stature, unwavering integrity, and timeless appeal perfectly resonate with our core values and rich heritage. Mr. Bachchan, known for his versatility and the numerous iconic roles he has portrayed throughout his illustrious career, perfectly blend with the legacy KRBL holds. Just as he has captivated audiences with his diverse performances, KRBL delights households worldwide with its unmatched offerings catering to the varied tastes and culinary traditions across the globe. With his iconic presence, we aim to deepen our consumer engagement and aim to take the brand’s story to every corner of the country and the world.”
Expressing his thoughts about the association, Bachchan shared, “India Gate Basmati Rice is not just a brand, it’s a legacy that has been a part of Indian households for generations. I am delighted to be associated with KRBL, a company that has consistently upheld the highest standards of quality and innovation. I look forward to being part of this journey, celebrating the authenticity and traditions that make every meal so special.”
With this partnership, KRBL aims to further strengthen its footprint and explore innovative campaigns that resonate deeply with consumers across age groups.
Kunal Sharma, Head of Marketing & Business Head, Modern Trade and E-Commerce, KRBL Limited, added, “Our association with Mr. Bachchan is a testament to our vision of creating stronger connections with our consumers. His credibility and influence will help us build brand love and aid in our brand objective of delivering consumer convenience from loose to packaged.”