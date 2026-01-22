Anamika Mehta exits IPG Mediabrands India amid Omnicom integration

Anamika Mehta, Chief Growth Officer at IPG Mediabrands India, has left the company amid leadership changes following Omnicom Group’s acquisition of Interpublic Group (IPG), according to media reports.
Mehta exited earlier this month and is the first senior leader in India to leave the IPG network since the merger. Her next role has not been disclosed.
A long-serving executive, Mehta spent nearly three decades with IPG. She began her career at Lintas and later held senior roles at UM Lodestar and Initiative, including Chief Executive of Initiative and Chief Operating Officer at Lodestar. She joined IPG Mediabrands when it formally entered India in 2012 and was involved in expanding the group’s media operations in the country.
Mehta’s departure follows restructuring triggered by the IPG–Omnicom merger. She was considered one of the most senior leaders within IPG Mediabrands India.
Mehta’s exit comes as IPG undergoes broader leadership changes globally as the integration with Omnicom progresses. Several senior executives across markets have recently departed as the merged entity restructures its leadership and operations.