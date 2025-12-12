Anand Rathi Group elevates Devang Mehta to CMO

Anand Rathi Group has announced the promotion of Devang Mehta as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). The announcement was recently shared by Mehta on his LinkedIn profile, marking a significant milestone in his professional journey within the organisation.
Sharing his excitement, Mehta wrote in the post, 'CMO - 9 Years Ago, I Wrote It Down. Today, I Live It.'
In his new role, Mehta will lead the group’s marketing strategy across all business verticals, strengthening brand visibility, digital initiatives, and client engagement. He has been a part of the group since 2020, where he started as the Head of Marketing.
Prior to this, Mehta has held multiple marketing roles across companies like Fasttrack Housing Finance and Motilal Oswal.