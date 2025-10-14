FICCI appoints Anant Goenka as President-Elect for 2025-26

The FICCI National Executive Committee Meeting (NECM) on Monday announced Anant Goenka as the President-Elect of FICCI for 2025-26. He will succeed Harsha Vardhan Agarwal at the conclusion of the 98th Annual General Meeting scheduled for 28-29 November 2025 in New Delhi.
Currently serving as FICCI’s Senior Vice President, Goenka is also the Vice Chairman of RPG Group, a USD 5 billion conglomerate with interests across tyres, infrastructure, pharma, IT, and specialty sectors. He previously led CEAT as Managing Director & CEO from 2012 to 2023, during which the company saw a 25-fold increase in market capitalisation, received Lighthouse recognition from the World Economic Forum, and won the Deming Grand Prize in 2023, the first tyre company globally to receive the award.
Goenka has also served as Chairman of the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) and has worked with Unilever and KEC International. He has been recognised by Forbes as ‘Next Generation Business Leader of the Year’ in 2017 and by Economic Times-Spencer Stuart as one of ‘India’s 40 under 40 Business Leaders’. In 2023, he received the ‘Kabiller Science of Empathy Prize’ from the Kellogg School of Management.
He holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management and a BS in Economics from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.