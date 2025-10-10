Ananta Quest announces Viral Oza & Aditya Save as co-founders

Ananta Quest, a platform focused on life after 50, has announced the appointment of Viral Oza and Dr. Aditya Save as its Co-Founders.
Oza, with over three decades of experience in marketing across FMCG, telecom, media, and real estate in Asia and Africa, is expected to focus on brand strategy and category creation at the platform.
Dr. Save, an entrepreneur, investor, and executive coach with more than two decades of experience leading businesses across Asia, the US, UK, and the Middle East, will work on enabling individuals to thrive in their second innings through human insight, learning, and reinvention.
Sanjay Mehta, Founder, Ananta Quest, said, “I’m thrilled to welcome Viral and Aditya as co-founders of Ananta Quest. Their expertise and insight will be invaluable as we build a platform that empowers Primers to embrace connection, purpose, and community in their next chapter.”
Speaking on his appointment, Viral Oza said, “I strongly believe that India’s 50+ community is more vibrant and ambitious than ever – they’re healthy, financially independent, and seek meaning well beyond what is seen as conventional retirement, hence Primers. Creating a space that helps them confidently navigate life transitions with clarity, positivity, and a sense of possibility is what Ananta Quest is all about.”
Dr. Aditya Save added, “You are younger & healthier than your parents were at your age. And, as a Primer, you want to make the most of this phase. But you need to tap into the right tools, mindset, and expertise around you. Our approach is to enable such Primers to take decisive actions for their own future, with clarity, confidence and community.”
The platform is expected to launch its first event on 13th December 2025 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai.