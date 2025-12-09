Aneet Padda joins Trends as brand ambassador

Reliance Retail’s fashion chain Trends has appointed Gen Z creator Aneet Padda as its latest brand ambassador, marking a strategic push to strengthen the brand’s visibility among younger shoppers ahead of the year-end party season.
The appointment coincides with the launch of “Trends Party Crashers: Fashion That Gets You In,” conceptualised with Bengaluru-based agency Phantom Ideas. The digital-first campaign positions Padda at the centre of a series of films where she and her friends attempt to enter various parties uninvited, using confidence and styling as narrative devices.
“As the go-to fashion brand for a majority of the country, TRENDS has the responsibility to be a trendsetter for young people everywhere,” said Nitin Sehgal, Business Head, TRENDS. “This campaign shows that we have our finger on the pulse of the youth and reinforces the brand's position as the all-occasion stylist to modern India."
Robbie Anthoney, Founder and Chief Creative Officer at Phantom Ideas, said the brief centred on presenting Trends as a brand willing to take creative risks during a highly competitive season. “The Party Crashers campaign intends to show TRENDS as a fashion brand who is willing to stand out and push the envelope of playfulness, yet stay rooted in our desi-ness,” he said. “The combination of TRENDS' modern partywear styles, Aneet Padda's charm and some sharp storytelling is exactly what was needed to get the brand into the minds and closets of India's partygoers.”
The move places Aneet Padda among a growing list of Gen Z-focused creators tapped by fashion retailers looking to appeal to younger, social media–native audiences. The brand has not disclosed further details regarding the tenure or scope of Padda’s ambassador role.