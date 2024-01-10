Amazon India's Anirban Roy to join Swiggy Instamart as VP

After a tenure of almost seven and a half years with Amazon India, Anirban Roy, the Head of Performance Marketing, is set to move to Swiggy. In his new role, he will be stepping into the position vacated by Sidharth Satpathy as the Vice President - Category, Revenue and Growth at Swiggy Instamart. The announcements regarding this career move were shared by both Roy and Satpathy on their respective LinkedIn profiles.
Roy wrote, “After 7.5 wonderful years at Amazon, I am moving on to a new adventure. I have had the privilege to have a front-row seat to the rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape and feel proud to have played a small yet integral part in Amazon’s India journey. I am grateful for the opportunity to work with some of the most brilliant and passionate people in the industry, and to learn from the best leaders and mentors.”
Roy started his career as a Software Engineer at Infosys before moving on to handling key accounts like Bharti Walmart and Bingo at ITC Limited. Before working at Amazon India, Roy also managed PepsiCo brands like Lay's, Slice and Tropicana for five years.
In his LinkedIn post, Satpathy revealed his plans to re-enter the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry, commencing from Monday, January 15, 2023. Previously, he has worked with companies such as Reckitt, Marico, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola, and HP.