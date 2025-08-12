Ankesh Kumar joins Ingram Micro India as Chief of Marketing & Director

Ingram Micro India on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ankesh Kumar as Director and Chief of Marketing.
In his new role, Kumar is expected to shape an integrated marketing strategy aligned with the company's market goals, with a focus on brand, digital and ecosystem engagement.
With an experience of over two decades of leadership experience, Ankesh has held roles at technology firms including Schneider Electric, Honeywell and Vertiv (formerly Emerson).
Commenting on his appointment, Ankesh Kumar, Director & Chief of Marketing, Ingram Micro India, said, “In an ever-evolving technology landscape, creating real impact means being closer to our partners and more aligned with their business goals. I look forward to strengthening Ingram Micro’s value proposition by scaling innovative, insight-led programs that elevate our ecosystem and accelerate our digital-first journey.”
Navneet Singh Bindra, Vice President and Chief Country Executive, India, Ingram Micro, added, “Ankesh’s strategic and deep understanding of integrated marketing makes him the right fit to lead our next phase of growth to accelerate our digital transformation journey via the Xvantage™ platform, redefining partner and customer experiences. His appointment further reinforces our commitment to building a customer-first, data-driven ecosystem in India.”