Havas’s Anupama Ramaswamy joins Spike Asia 2026 as Jury President

Anupama Ramaswamy, Managing Director and Chief Creative Officer at Havas Creative India, has been appointed Jury President for the Direct and Outdoor categories at Spikes Asia 2026.
The 2026 edition of the awards features several firsts, including the appointment of Atiya Zaidi, CEO and Chief Creative Officer at BBDO Pakistan, as the first-ever Jury President from Pakistan.
Another new addition to the awards is the introduction of the Creative B2B Spikes, with Wendy Walker, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Salesforce ASEAN, leading the inaugural jury.
The other Jury Presidents for Spikes Asia 2026 include:
- Audio & Radio, Film, Print & Publishing: Reed Collins, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, APAC
- Brand Experience & Activation, Creative Commerce: Lisa Fedyszyn, Chief Creative Officer, Special, Aotearoa New Zealand
- Creative Data, Innovation: Maurice Riley, Chief Data Officer, Publicis Groupe, Oceania
- Creative Effectiveness, Creative Strategy: Shilpa Sinha, Chief Strategy Officer, McCann Worldgroup, APAC
- Digital Craft, Social & Creator: Barbara Humphries, Chief Creative Officer, Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song
- Entertainment, Gaming, Music: Britney Pai, Head of Entertainment, dentsu, Greater North Asia
- Film Craft: Wuthisak Anarnkaporn, Film Director and Founder, Factory01, Thailand
- Healthcare: Rohini Miglani, Former VP at P&G, Asia, Middle East, Africa and India
- Media: Josh Gallagher, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer, WPP Media, APMEA
- PR: Tomoko Tagami, Founder and CEO, Synasia, Japan
About the Jury Presidents, Melanie Speet, Director, Spikes Asia, said, “Every year, the Jury Presidents set the tone for the Awards, and this line-up truly reflects the breadth, depth and diversity of creative leadership across APAC. From first-time representation for Pakistan to the introduction of the Creative B2B Spikes, 2026 marks an important moment of evolution for the Awards. We’re proud to welcome such an accomplished group of industry visionaries who will help define what world-class creative excellence looks like in the year ahead.”
Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, added, “Spikes Asia has always been a barometer for the region’s creative progress, and this year’s Jury Presidents embody the bold thinking and innovative spirit driving the industry forward. Their collective expertise across emerging disciplines, established craft and data-driven creativity will ensure that the work awarded in 2026 continues to set the benchmark for creative effectiveness across APAC.”