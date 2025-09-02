Anusheela Saha joins DDB Tribal as Creative Head

DDB Tribal announced the appointment of Anusheela Saha as Creative Head on Tuesday. Anusheela joins the agency from FCB India, where she served as National Creative Director, leading creative strategies and mentoring teams.
Saha brings over two decades of experience and has held roles at Cheil and, most recently, at FCB India. Her portfolio includes projects such as ‘UnBox Me’, which focused on gender identity in children and fosters meaningful dialogue.
Saha has also worked with Unilever, KFC, Mahindra Automobiles, Uber, Google, Samsung, UN AIDS and Times of India, among others.
Saha is expected to report to Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group. She succeeds Iraj Fraz, who is expected to transition into a new role within the company.
Speaking on the new appointment, Mathew said, “Over the last few years, we’ve seen DDB Tribal grow stronger and confident as an agency. And Anusheela will help take this growth into its next phase. She shares a lot of the same values that we hold dear, especially when it comes to big ideas and craft. And with the exciting brands that we have in the agency, I look forward to working with her to create work that’s just as exciting.
Saha added, “I am very excited to be a part of DDB Tribal. For me, DDB is the perfect alignment of culture, creative vision, and leadership. I look forward to helping Rahul take this incredible legacy forward and also building a successful partnership with Ashutosh and the entire team at DDB Tribal.”