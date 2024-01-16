AnyMind Group appoints Gargee Banerjee as Associate VP - D2C of India

AnyMind Group has appointed Gargee Banerjee as Associate Vice President, D2C, India. Banerjee, who has worked across India in metros and emerging markets brings in her expertise in revenue and operations management and will work towards helping the company capture potential growth opportunities across mid-market segments/companies.
She will spearhead the new vertical, which aims to support and offer e-commerce and marketing solutions to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).
Speaking on her new role at AnyMind Group, Gargee Banerjee commented, “I am excited to be a part of AnyMind Group India. The sector of SMEs is a major benefactor to the social and economic development of the country. In India, this sector has gained prominence due to its contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and exports of the country. Initially, the marketing mix of these SMEs revolved around the traditional practices, however, with the introduction of Digital India and the COVID-19 pandemic, a shift towards adopting digital media marketing and e-commerce practices is evident. In my new role as the Leader of the D2C business vertical in India, I look forward to tapping this vast potential with AnyMind offerings and expanding and penetrating the group's reach further.”
Speaking on the appointment, Rubeena Singh - Country Manager India & MENA, AnyMind Group said, “We are elated to welcome Gargee onboard at AnyMind India. As we continue our journey towards making every business borderless through our technology, Gargee’s addition brings in the right mix of knowledge and expertise as we continue strengthening our focus on delivering digital transformation to businesses of all sizes and expanding our focus to also serve mid-market clients. We look forward to working with her.”
Previously, Banerjee has worked in leadership positions in DNA, DB Corp Ltd (Radio Div), Big FM, and Saatchi & Saatchi wherein she handled the accounts of Videocon, Ranbaxy, Radio Khaitan, British High Commission, and ONGC amongst others.