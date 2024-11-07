AnyMind Group launches a GenAI-powered live commerce platform

AnyMind Group, a BPaaS company for marketing, e-commerce and digital transformation, has announced the launch of its GenAI-powered live commerce platform, AnyLive. This platform enables businesses to run live commerce in multiple languages without the constraints of time or location, utilising AI-generated virtual live streamers.
The platform utilises generative AI to create virtual live streamers modelled to reflect a brand’s identity. These GenAI-powered avatars can stream continuously, presenting products and driving sales in multiple languages, including English, Chinese, Bahasa Indonesia, Thai, Bahasa Malaysia, Vietnamese, and Tagalog, with more languages planned in the pipeline.
While there is a massive rise of e-commerce in diverse regions of APAC, the ability to successfully navigate varied languages and dialects, cultural nuances, and local regulations is still a challenge. These play a crucial role in determining the success of inbound, outbound, and cross-border business expansion and continue to face challenges such as talent shortages and limited production spaces. The platform addresses these challenges by automating and enhancing traditional live commerce processes through AI, enabling businesses to capitalise on the growing trend of live commerce while overcoming cross-border expansion obstacles.
In addition to AI-generated live streamers, the platform leverages large-language models to generate live-stream scripts based on product details and real-time, automated responses in a live-stream. The platform integrates seamlessly with major e-commerce and social media platforms, including Amazon, Shopee, Lazada, AliExpress, TikTok Shop, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and X, allowing brands to reach a wider audience through simultaneous broadcasts across multiple platforms.
On the launch of AnyLive, Kosuke Sogo, CEO and co-founder of AnyMind Group, said, “Southeast Asia’s e-commerce market presents a tremendous growth opportunity, not just for local brands but also for companies around the world. With the launch of AnyLive, we aim to offer an innovative approach to social commerce and digital marketing. By leveraging our advanced technology and the expertise of our teams across Southeast Asia, East Asia, India and the Middle East, we are committed to helping businesses establish a competitive edge in this dynamic market."