AnyMind Group adds MCP to its influencer marketing platform AnyTag

AnyMind Group has integrated Model Context Protocol (MCP)-enabled automation and interactivity into its influencer marketing platform, AnyTag. The update is expected to enable users to access campaign planning, influencer discovery and data management through large language models (LLMs) and AI agents.
With the new feature, AnyTag users can interact with a conversational AI agent via the platform itself or through messaging apps. This enables tasks such as advanced influencer searches, campaign creation and management, and real-time access to performance data to be carried out using natural language prompts.
The agency noted that the MCP server supports the feature by enabling LLMs to accurately interpret complex user requests and execute actions within AnyTag’s backend systems, making it possible to run workflows as if interacting with a digital teammate.
According to the agency, the development comes as part of AnyMind Group’s wider efforts to expand AI and automation across its product suite, which spans digital commerce, marketing and operations.
Aditya Aima, Managing Director, Growth Markets, Co-Managing Director, India and MENA, AnyMind Group, said, "India’s influencer ecosystem is moving at breakneck speed, with creators and brands shaping consumer journeys every single day. With MCP-enabled AnyTag, we’re putting the power of intelligent automation directly into marketers’ hands, whether that’s discovering the right influencer, building a campaign in minutes, or accessing performance insights instantly. For Indian marketers, this means less time spent on repetitive tasks and more time for strategy, storytelling, and scaling impact across platforms."