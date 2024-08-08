Apollo Tyres faces backlash for using PR Sreejesh’s image

Tuhin Mishra, managing director and co-founder of Baseline Ventures, has criticized Apollo Tyres for using the image of Indian hockey goalkeeper Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh without permission. Mishra pointed out the inconsistency in the company's actions, noting that while Apollo Tyres pays large sums for endorsements from prominent figures like Sachin Tendulkar and teams like Manchester United, they have disregarded Sreejesh's image rights.
Baseline Ventures, which represents Sreejesh, plans to take legal action against Apollo Tyres. In a LinkedIn post, Mishra expressed his disappointment, saying, "Dear Apollo Tyres Ltd, we expected a company of your stature to adhere to the rules. You pay crores to cricket legends and Manchester United, yet you use one of India's greatest hockey players' image without paying a single rupee."
Mishra also announced a personal boycott of Apollo Tyres, stating, "Please don’t think he’s alone. We will take all necessary action against this. As a mark of respect for Sreejesh, I’m getting rid of all the Apollo Tyres on my cars. It's astonishing how companies like yours treat our hockey legend!"
Recently, Manu Bhaker, who won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, received congratulatory messages from brands that had never sponsored her. An Economic Times report indicated that brands using images and videos of Indian Olympic medalists without proper endorsements will face legal action for violating personality rights. Brands congratulating Bhaker without proper endorsement deals include Bajaj Foods, LIC, FIITJEE, Oakwood International School, Praneet Group, Radha TMT, Apricot Bioscience, Kineto, Xtrabrick Realtors, and Parul Ayurved Hospital.
In 2021, Baseline Ventures sent legal notices to 20 brands for unauthorized use of PV Sindhu's name and images in ads congratulating her on winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.