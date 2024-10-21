Archana Anand steps down as Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 Global

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer of ZEE5 Global, has announced her departure from the company after more than a decade. Anand took on the role of Chief Business Officer in May 2018, following nearly two years as the Head of ZEE5 India.
Throughout her tenure, Anand has been an important part the company's growth, overseeing the launch of ZEE5 in India in 2018 and its subsequent expansion into international markets. In a heartfelt LinkedIn post, she expressed her gratitude, stating, “And that folks is a wrap! It's been the funnest ride and alongside some of the brightest and smartest people across the globe... been my absolute honour to work alongside them to both launch ZEE5 and take it to Global Leadership. Signing off prouder and happier than I could possibly convey. This has been very special. Now onto some long pending and fun adventures.”
ZEE5 also acknowledged her contributions in a LinkedIn message, saying, “After an incredible decade at Zee, founder-leader of ZEE5, Archana Anand has decided to take a pause to focus on some personal goals.”
Amit Goenka, President of Digital Businesses & Platforms, shared a farewell message highlighting her impact on the organisation. “Archana, it has been my pleasure to work with you over the years, managing the good and bad together. Always on the lookout for the next big challenge and win for the organisation, you’ve helped expand our reach and accomplish much over these years. I think your leadership skills are superbly demonstrated by the fabulous team you have built out for the ZEE5 Global Business. The energy levels that you bring for every new idea, thought and plan are amazing. I’d like to thank you, both personally and on behalf of the organisation, for your immense contributions.”
Previously, Anand served as the Head of ZEE5 India, where she played a pivotal role in launching the platform from ideation to inception. Prior to that, she held several leadership roles at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, including Business Head for dittoTV and OZEE. She also led global business development and growth marketing efforts as Vice President. Before joining Zee, Anand spent over seven years at OnMobile Global Limited, where she held various positions, including Director of Information and Entertainment Services, Merchandising, and Head of User Experience and Localisation.