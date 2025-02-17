Ari Weiss, creative force behind iconic ads passes at 46

The advertising world has lost one of its brightest stars. Ari Weiss, the The founder of Quality Experience and former global CCO of DDB who reshaped the industry with his campaigns, passed away at the age of 46 after a courageous battle with cancer. Known for his inventive approach and ability to merge creativity with cultural relevance, Weiss’s death has left a significant void in the industry he helped define.
Weiss was born and raised in California, where he initially pursued his passion for photojournalism. However, his career took a turn when he realised the challenges of working in war zones, a decision that ultimately led him to the world of advertising. Weiss’s persistence and dedication to his craft became the foundation of his remarkable career. His journey in advertising began at Bartle Bogle Hegarty (BBH), where he faced early rejections but later returned as chief creative officer, proving that resilience and determination could lead to great things.
Weiss's creative genius quickly became apparent as he built a name for himself at several high-profile agencies, including BBDO, Wieden+Kennedy, and Goodby, Silverstein & Partners. His ability to transform brands through innovative campaigns made him a highly sought-after creative mind in the advertising world.
Milestones
Ari Weiss’s tenure as the Chief Creative Officer at DDB North America, and later globally at DDB Worldwide, marked the pinnacle of his career. It was under his leadership that DDB North America won accolades such as the coveted A-List spot from Advertising Age for the first time in over two decades. Weiss not only redesigned the agency’s visual identity but also helped secure more than 38 Cannes Lions, 34 One Show Pencils, and 20 D&AD Pencils, propelling DDB to be named the No. 2 most creative agency network at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity and the top creative network at One Show and D&AD for 2019.
His work was widely recognised for its innovation, with campaigns that blurred the lines between art, theatre, and advertising. One of his most memorable achievements was the political-style ad he created for Kevin Spacey’s character, Frank Underwood, in House of Cards. The ad aired during a GOP presidential debate, and its eerily prophetic nature helped it go viral, further cementing his reputation as a boundary-pushing creative leader.
Campaigns and awards
Throughout his career, Weiss became known for his ability to create campaigns that resonated on a cultural level, often sparking conversation well beyond the world of advertising. His Miller Lite campaign, 'Bid Farewell to Work Holiday Parties,' was one such example, where he collaborated with renowned artist Alex Prager to create an installation at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. The campaign, which suggested that the cancellation of holiday parties in 2020 was actually a blessing in disguise, became the LACMA’s most visited exhibition of the year and garnered extensive media attention, including a review from Pulitzer Prize-winning critic Christopher Knight.
For Skittles, Weiss also took an unconventional route, opting to run a Super Bowl spot in a Broadway theatre rather than during the game itself. The show, which featured a live performance starring Michael C. Hall, sold out within 72 hours and appeared in numerous top ten Super Bowl lists, despite not airing on television during the event.
These two examples reflect the creative audacity that Weiss brought to the advertising industry. His ability to take risks and turn them into cultural phenomena was unparalleled, and he demonstrated that advertising could not only sell products but also make a mark on society and culture.
Founding Quality Experience
In 2022, Weiss co-founded Quality Experience, a boutique creative agency, with Cristina Reina, Dan Gonda, and Colleen Leddy. In just one year, the agency produced standout campaigns for brands such as Shutterfly and Tonal.
He and his partners saw an opportunity to make a difference in an environment where the larger agencies were consolidating and client budgets were shrinking. Weiss’s vision for Quality Experience was to create work that was not only creatively brilliant but also resonated deeply with audiences.
Tributes & remembrance
Weiss’s passing has been met with an outpouring of tributes from across the advertising world. Colleagues, peers, and industry leaders have paid tribute to his creativity, leadership, and mentorship. Wendy Clark, former CEO of DDB North America, remarked while talking to the press, “He finds inspiration in the everyday. It’s part of his magic.” His approach to creativity, constantly looking for ways to elevate the ordinary, was a hallmark of his work and contributed to his success.
Liz Taylor, Global CCO at Ogilvy, expressed her admiration for Weiss while talking to the press, calling him a “fierce competitor, wildly funny, and a master of craft.” She added, “A career filled with jealousy-inducing work. What a talent. What a loss. The industry lost a creative giant. Many lost an incredible friend.”
The One Club for Creativity, a long-time supporter of Weiss, also shared their condolences, highlighting his selflessness and generosity within the creative community. The tribute read, “Beyond the countless accolades he has won for his phenomenal work over the years, we will best remember him as a selfless friend of The Club, always willing to get involved, whether it was sitting on a jury, speaking at an event, or just sharing his thoughts on how creativity can be a guiding force for good in this world.”
Swati Bhattacharya, Global Head of Godrej Creative Lab shared on LinkedIn, "I will miss you, Ari Weiss. In 2023, when I fell and broke my legs just 15 days before Cannes Lions, Lisa Berlin and Ari Weiss wrote me the most amazing note saying they wanted my voice in the room, and geography didn’t matter. Something about that letter, his friendly, warm voice on the phone, and I said yes to judging, between hospital rooms, ambulance rides, and homecoming. Every day, he would drop in a note or show me views of the room, bring his camera, and share the chits he wrote on the window. Nurses and doctors would come and go while I laughed, cheered, and debated. I had no clue Ari was battling cancer then. All I knew was this beautiful man loved to give humans as much of a chance as ideas. His humanity was just as giant as his creativity. As I move on, I will never forget the magic of this man, the way he fixed a very broken me, just by saying, again and again, it will get better."
Ari Weiss’s legacy extends far beyond the awards he collected throughout his career. He leaves behind a profound impact on the advertising industry and the many individuals fortunate enough to work alongside him. Known as a mentor, a friend, and a creative force, his influence will continue to guide aspiring creatives who look to challenge norms, take risks, and produce meaningful work. The advertising world has lost a visionary whose contributions shaped its very fabric, and his work will remain a source of inspiration for future generations. As he used to say, “Creativity is the most powerful force in business.”