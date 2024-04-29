Art-E plans to double workforce in the coming quarter

Art-E MediaTech, an integrated marketing and technology agency has announced its robust plans to double its team size. As part of the hiring and growth strategy, the agency will double the employee strength along with the current strength of 150 employees in the coming quarter.
Since its inception in 2018, Art-E has bagged several brands as its clients which has further spurred the growth of the agency. In tandem, the agency plans to add more professionals in Paid Media, Technology, Social Media Management; Creative, Influencer Management and Production departments across Delhi and Mumbai.
Talking about the hiring strategy, Rohit Sakunia, Co-founder and Partner at Art-E commented, “Since our inception we have been able to maintain an attrition rate below 8%, all because of our strategic talent development initiatives. In line with this, our goal is to attract top talent across all vertices to drive innovation and success into all the projects for our clients.”
In a span of six years, Art-E has continued to maintain a consistent growth trajectory with a 40% CAGR of business growth. It is also continuing to record a 10% hiring rate every quarter and a 20% employee growth rate YOY, resulting in the company strategising the current team expansion plan to support its steady growth.
“Backed by our culture of business excellence, we’re confident that our talented team will bolster our company forward,” he added.
In addition, Art-E is looking forward to collaborating with universities and institutions to identify and nurture young talent. This association will offer enthusiastic students internships and full-time employment job opportunities, which will ensure a pipeline of skilled industry experts to contribute to the company’s future growth.