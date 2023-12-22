Arvind Limited appoints Tushar Nerkar as Chief Marketing Manager

Arvind Limited, a textile manufacturer, has appointed Tushar Nerkar as Chief Marketing Manager. Nerkar took to LinkedIn to announce this development.
Armed with a decade’s experience, Nerkar has expertise in developing marketing communications tactics across multiple media including Above-the-line/Below-the-line (ATL / BTL), marketing/sales collateral, presentations, direct/e-mail, new product development, shoots and events/seminars that improved brand awareness.
He started his career with Jet Airways as an intern and later rejoined the company in 2015 and worked with the company for four years. He has executed film marketing for Mardaani and Bewakoofiyaan and worked at Havmor Ice Cream in 2019 as the Category Manager.
Prior to joining Arvind Limited, Nerkar handled Parag Milk Foods as the Brand Manager and later as the Head of Marketing for more than two years.