ASA bans Zara ads for featuring 'unhealthily thin' models

Two adverts by fashion brand Zara have been banned for featuring models who appeared 'unhealthily thin' according to a report by the BBC.
Following the order, the retailer has reportedly removed the adverts and claimed that both models featured in the ad had medical certification proving they were in good health during the ad shoot.
The two banned adverts previously appeared on the retailer's app and website in a carousel of images showing clothes on and off models.
Among the adverts in the question, one was for a short dress where the ASA reportedly felt shadows were used to make the models' legs look ‘noticeably thin’.
The other banned advert was for a shirt where the model was said to be in a position that made ‘protruding’ collarbones a ‘focal feature’ of the advert, reported the BBC.
The ASA reportedly investigated two other Zara adverts, but neither was banned.
Zara chose to remove all the images flagged and said it had not received any direct complaints.
It comes after adverts by other retailers were banned earlier this year for models being too thin. In July, an advert by Marks & Spencer was banned because the model appeared to be ‘unhealthily thin’. Earlier this year, fellow retailer Next also had an advert for blue skinny jeans banned.