ASA bans Zara ads for featuring 'unhealthily thin' models

Among the adverts in the question, one was for a short dress and the other was for a shirt.

Two adverts by fashion brand Zara have been banned for featuring models who appeared 'unhealthily thin' according to a report by the BBC. 

According to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), shadows and a slick back bun hairstyle made one model appear 'gaunt' while the pose and low-cut design of a shirt in another image showed the model's ‘protruding’ collarbones. As per the media reports, the authority ruled that the ‘irresponsible’ adverts must not reappear in their current form and that Zara must ensure that all their ad images are ‘prepared responsibly.

Following the order, the retailer has reportedly removed the adverts and claimed that both models featured in the ad had medical certification proving they were in good health during the ad shoot.

The two banned adverts previously appeared on the retailer's app and website in a carousel of images showing clothes on and off models.

Among the adverts in the question, one was for a short dress where the ASA reportedly felt shadows were used to make the models' legs look ‘noticeably thin’. It also noted that the positioning of her upper arms and elbow joints made her look ‘out of proportion.’

The other banned advert was for a shirt where the model was said to be in a position that made ‘protruding’ collarbones a ‘focal feature’ of the advert, reported the BBC.

The ASA reportedly investigated two other Zara adverts, but neither was banned.

Zara chose to remove all the images flagged and said it had not received any direct complaints. The retailer told the ASA that none of the images had been modified beyond ‘very minor lighting and colouring edits’. It added that it followed recommendations of a report called Fashioning a Healthy Future, which was published in 2007 by the UK Model Health Inquiry, the report stated.

It comes after adverts by other retailers were banned earlier this year for models being too thin. In July, an advert by Marks & Spencer was banned because the model appeared to be ‘unhealthily thin’. Earlier this year, fellow retailer Next also had an advert for blue skinny jeans banned.

